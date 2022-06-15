Scope

The Brain Imaging and Stimulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of neuroimaging and stimulation techniques for studying the human nervous system.

Led by Dr. Mingzhou Ding from the University of Florida, the Brain Imaging and Stimulation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which connect the understanding of structural and functional aspects of the human nervous system.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

deep brain stimulation (dbs)

diffusion tensor imaging (dti)

electroencephalogram (eeg)

functional magnetic resonance imaging (fmri)

magnetic resonance imaging (mri)

magnetoencephalography (meg)

motor cortex stimulation

positron emission tomography (pet)

spinal cord stimulation (scs)

transcranial electric stimulation (such as tacs and tdcs)

transcranial magnetic stimulation (tms)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the use of imaging and stimulation techniques for exploring the human nervous system's structure and function.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education.

The Brain Imaging and Stimulation section does not consider submissions focused on clinical trials, medical treatments, or radiation therapy, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's focus on brain imaging and stimulation techniques and their applications in neuroscience research. However, studies in the previous fields may be considered if they primarily involve the use of imaging and stimulation techniques for exploring the human nervous system's structure and function.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.