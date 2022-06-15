Scope

The Cognitive Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the neural basis of human cognition and behavior.

Led by Dr. Lutz Jäncke from the University of Zurich, the Cognitive Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in various domains of cognitive neuroscience, which aim to integrate and cross-link research in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognition-related neuroanatomical studies

cognition-related neurophysiological studies

cognitive neuroscience studies using functional neuroimaging techniques (e.g., EEG, fMRI, MRI)

longitudinal studies in cognitive neuroscience

mobile brain activity measurement methods

multidisciplinary studies in cognitive neuroscience

optimized analysis tools and statistical methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural underpinnings of human cognition and behavior.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4 - Quality Education.

The Cognitive Neuroscience section does not consider submissions focusing solely on medical treatment, physical therapy, nursing, or preoperative care, as these fields are beyond the scope of cognitive neuroscience research. However, studies that integrate these fields with the neural basis of cognition or human cognition-related behaviors (such as memory, attention, executive functions, perception, reasoning, decision making, emotion, motivation, movement, language, learning, hemispheric asymmetry and brain plasticity etc), particularly in the context of promoting good health and well-being or quality education, are welcome. Studies that do not primarily investigate the neural basis of cognition or cognition-related behaviors will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.