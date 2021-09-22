Main content

Specialty chief editor leonhard schilbach Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich Munich , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Interacting Minds and Brains

Scope The Interacting Minds and Brains section publishes neuroscience research that generates new insights into the workings of the so-called social brain and the behavioral and neural mechanisms of social interaction. This section will consider research from all branches of neuroscience that focuses on how the brain mediates social behavior and social interactions. Articles cover all neuroscience techniques, including neuroimaging, neurophysiology and stimulation methods as well as animal models, clinical case studies and behavioral neuropharmacology. In addition submissions are welcome that investigate social processes and their underlying neurobiological foundations on various levels, such as physiological, endocrine, immunological, developmental, and genetic processes. Furthermore, the Interacting Minds and Brains section will publish papers that provide insights into the processes that underlie social impairments across psychiatric disorders, sometimes described as ‘disorders of social interaction’. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Hum. Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnhum

Electronic ISSN 1662-5161

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, as well as being searchable via the Web of Knowledge, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.473 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Interacting Minds and Brains welcomes submissions of the following article types: Book Review, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Protocols, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Interacting Minds and Brains, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.