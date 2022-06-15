Scope

The Interacting Minds and Brains section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the neural mechanisms and processes underlying social interactions and behavior.

Led by a team of expert researchers and professionals, the Interacting Minds and Brains section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which aim to enhance understanding between the social brain and its role in mediating social behavior and interactions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral neuropharmacology related to social interactions

clinical case studies on social impairments

developmental processes in social cognition

endocrine and immunological processes in social behavior

genetic influences on social brain function

neuroimaging and neurophysiology of social cognition

stimulation methods for studying social brain function

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural mechanisms and processes involved in social behavior and interactions, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the social brain. Animal models in social neuroscience would be in scope for this section only if their relation to the human brain neural mechanisms or potential applications for human social interactions studies is indicated.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.