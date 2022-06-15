Scope

The Speech and Language section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the neural mechanisms and brain areas responsible for speech production and language processing.

Led by expert researchers from various institutions, the Speech and Language section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of neuroscience, which connect the understanding of physical and cognitive aspects of speech and language.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acquired disorders (e.g., aphasia, dyslexia, stuttering)

cognitive aspects of speech production and perception

developmental disorders related to speech and language

language learning

neural mechanisms involved in speech and language processing

physical aspects of speech production and perception

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural and cognitive processes underlying speech and language, as well as their related disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education.

The Speech and Language section does not consider works related to language sciences without a connection to neuroscience research. Additionally, studies focusing on mathematics education, social behavior unrelated to language, and clinical disorders without a fundamental basis in speech or language processing are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Speech and Language to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.