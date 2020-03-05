Mission & scope

Frontiers in ICT publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research encompassing fundamental aspects of computer science and social applications from algorithms, to quantum computing and software engineering, including big data, human-computer interaction, and computer and network security. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers and the public worldwide.

It’s a well-worn fact that information and communication technology (ICT) is now an inextricable part of human life. Whether we are socializing, working, communicating, engineering, researching or fighting wars, it finds its place as an indispensable component of our activities. In fact, the computer’s integration in human civilization and endeavor has reached such a level of penetration and pervasiveness that, whenever it evolves, human civilization evolves in parallel. Therefore, far from representing an inaccessible domain, computer science is perhaps one of the most relevant academic disciplines being pursued in universities, labs and research institutions today. Because of this relevance, its scope is much wider than its technical underpinnings would imply, and because the field is currently witnessing the emergence of a series of radical new subfields, it potentially stands at the forefront of sweeping changes in how we live our lives and relate to the world around us.



It’s consequently the mission of Frontiers in ICT to catalyse these changes and provide the most comprehensive outlet for every burgeoning and established subfield within computer science. Not only does the journal encourage submissions in the more fundamental areas of algorithms, quantum computing, distributed and parallel computing, computer architecture, and software engineering, but it also welcomes studies that tie these foundational subjects to the realms in which they have wider social, psychological and economic ramifications. It therefore encompasses such exciting new specialties as big data, mobile and ubiquitous computing, digital education, human-computer interaction, and computer and network security. These ascendant areas present novel opportunities for interdisciplinary research, for marrying the hard sciences with the humanities, and they underline why information and communications technology is one of the most promising and pivotal fields to have developed in the 20th Century. It is this development which Frontiers in ICT aims to nurture well into the 21st.