Mission & scope

Frontiers in Insect Science is a multidisciplinary open access platform dedicated to the publication of articles that advance the field of entomology.

This encompasses research related to the biology, physiology and neurobiology of insects and the applications of insect research to anthropogenic challenges. The latter includes important topics such as insects adapting to changing global conditions or developing fields such as insect culturing for nutrition.

Specialty Sections

- Insect Neurobiology, led by Prof. Daniel Robert, including: studies related to the nervous system.

- Insect Physiology, led by Prof. Michael Strand, including: organsimal physiological studies of the digestive, excretory, circulatory, immune, muscular, nervous, and reproductive systems.

- Insect Health and Pathology, led by Prof. Elke Genersch, including: disease and disorders of insects.

- Invasive Insect Species, led by Prof. William D. Hutchison and Dr Robert Venette, including: commercial impacts or impacts of loss of ecosystem functioning from predators, parisitoids, parasites, pathogens - impacts and management methods.

- Insect Molecular Genetics, led by Prof. Subba Reddy Palli, including: sub-organismal and molecular studies of insect systems, gene analysis and function, transgenic insects, RNAi and genome editing.

- Insect Economics, led by Dr Menale Kassie, including: economic growth and development, human and animal health, insects for fast fertilisers and increasing the productivity of crops.