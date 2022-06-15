Mission & scope

Frontiers in Insect Science is a multidisciplinary journal dedicated to advancing the field of entomology.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. S. Reddy Palli (University of Kentucky, USA), this DOAJ, Scopus, and ESCI indexed journal welcomes research that explores the biology, physiology, and neurobiology of insects, as well as practical commercial and industrial applications to address global anthropogenic challenges, from climate change to nutrition.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

insect economics

insect health and pathology

insect molecular genetics

insect neurobiology

insect physiology

insect systematics

invasive insect species

The journal encourages the submission of manuscripts that advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, specifically SDG 13: climate action; SDG 14: life below water, and SDG 15: life on land.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Insect Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of entomology by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.