Contact
Frontiers' editorial office
Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34
CH – 1005 Lausanne
Switzerland
Frontiers Supportsupport@frontiersin.org
For queries about Research Topics, editorial board applications, and journal development: insectscience@frontiersin.org
For queries about the review process, including manuscripts currently in review: insectscience.editorial.office@frontiersin.org
For queries about publishing your work in the journal, or about your online Research Topic: insectscience.submissions@frontiersin.org