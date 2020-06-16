s.reddy palli
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Insect Science
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Molecular Genetics
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Honolulu, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Invasive Insect Species
Bee Research Laboratory, Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
Beltsville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Pest Management
Emeritus Fellow, St Hugh’s College, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Systematics
Kansas State University
Manhattan, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Physiology
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Neurobiology
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, United States
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Hokkaido University
Sapporo, Japan
Associate Editor
Invasive Insect Species
Faculty of Science, Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Department of Entomology and Nemotology, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Forest Research Institute, Hellenic Agricultural Organization
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Pest Management
K R Mangalam University School of Basic and Applied Sciences
Gurugram, India
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology