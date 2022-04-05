Main content

Specialty chief editor greig i de zubicaray Queensland University of Technology Brisbane , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Neurobiology of Language

Scope The Neurobiology of Language section of Frontiers in Language Sciences publishes high quality articles that explore the neural bases of all aspects of language processing: written, spoken and signed. The Neurobiology of Language section publishes high quality articles that explore the neural bases of all aspects of language processing: written, spoken and signed. It is primarily dedicated to the publication of reports of empirical work and theory and review articles. It covers approximately the same range of topics as psycholinguistics but using cognitive neuroscience techniques and technologies including, but not limited to: Lesion-symptom mapping

Functional (haemodynamic and metabolic) imaging

Structural imaging and tractography

Brain stimulation

Electrophysiology (scalp and intracranial recordings)

Magnetoencephalography

Genetics

All studies must contribute novel insights into the neurobiological mechanisms of language processing in healthy and/or clinical populations. Reports of direct or conceptual replication attempts are welcome. We particularly encourage reports that integrate methodologies to address complex research questions. Reports that do not include brain data and measures do not fall within the scope of this journal and should be submitted to the other sections of

Facts Short name Front. Lang. Sci.

Abbreviation frlsi

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Neurobiology of Language welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neurobiology of Language, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

