Scope

The Neurobiology of Language section is committed to publishing research that investigates the neural foundations of language processing in its various forms, including written, spoken, and signed languages.

Led by Dr. Greig de Zubicaray from Queensland University of Technology, the Neurobiology of Language section encourages submissions that delve into the diverse domains of cognitive neuroscience, aiming to enhance understanding of the neurobiological mechanisms underlying language processing in both healthy and clinical populations.

Topics considered within the scope of this section encompass:

brain stimulation

computational modelling

electrophysiology (scalp and intracranial recordings)

functional (haemodynamic and metabolic) imaging

genetics

lesion-symptom mapping

magnetoencephalography

structural imaging and tractography

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the neurobiological aspects of language processing, with a particular emphasis on studies that integrate multiple methodologies to address complex research questions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following United Nations’ Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs): SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education.

Submissions that do lack a clear link between neurobiology and language processing do not fall within the scope of the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Neurobiology of Language to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.