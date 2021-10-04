Mission & scope

Frontiers in Malaria is a new multidisciplinary open-access journal that publishes high-quality peer-reviewed research on malaria for a broad global health audience including academics, industry, governments, and funders.

Malaria is a highly active, dynamic field covering a broad range of endemicities from high-burden countries in sub-Saharan Africa to the Asia-Pacific region and Americas which aim to eliminate the disease by 2030. The WHO and much of the global malaria community share a vision of a world free of malaria but recent progress has stalled and many challenges remain. These include emerging antimalarial and insecticide resistance, how to best reach under-served populations, identifying impactful novel interventions, and determining optimal intervention packages for a wide variety of transmission contexts and different Plasmodium species. By providing a channel for rapid sharing of the latest evidence and disseminating best practices, the journal aims to support global efforts to accelerate progress towards elimination.

The journal encourages contributions from all regions of the world and has a particular interest in research conducted in, or in partnership with, malaria-endemic countries. Although methodological novelty is encouraged, this is not required provided the science is sufficiently robust.

Frontiers in Malaria is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research. The journal accepts a broad range of article types and encourages the submission of study protocols, meeting reports, and short reports on ongoing projects. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on specific article types and the submission process.