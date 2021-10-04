Mission & scope

Frontiers in Malaria is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on publishing research on malaria for a diverse global health audience, including academics, industry, governments, and funders.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Elke Bergmann-Leitner (Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, United States). Frontiers in Malaria welcomes research contributions in various domains of malaria studies, aiming to bridge the gap between current challenges and the global goal of malaria elimination by 2030. Topics include, but are not limited to:

antimalarial drug resistance

case management

pathogenesis

vectors

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, with a focus on target 3.3, which aims to end epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and neglected tropical diseases, as well as combating hepatitis, water-borne diseases, and other communicable diseases by 2030. Frontiers in Malaria contributes to this goal by publishing research on malaria and supporting global efforts to accelerate progress towards the disease's elimination.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Malaria is committed to advancing developments in the field of malaria studies by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.