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Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
Silver Spring, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Malaria
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Antimalarial Drug Resistance
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Pathogenesis
Centre de Recherche Médicales de Lambaréné
Lambaréné, Gabon
Specialty Chief Editor
Case Management