Mission & scope

With over 6000 extant, and many more extinct, species, mammals have inhabited our planet for over 200 million years. Ranging in size from very small (less than a gram) to the largest animals that have ever lived, mammals occupy a wide variety of ecological niches and play a major role in the healthy functioning of ecosystems. Our knowledge of the complexity of mammalian biology and evolution, while extensive, is still sorely inadequate, especially for the lesser studied species in the more “remote” parts of the planet, with greater focus being placed on species that are either readily accessible or of financial/emotional value to humans.

Frontiers in Mammal Science aims to provide a conduit for the dissemination of scientific studies describing all aspects of extant and extinct mammalian biology, including the common and the rare species from across the globe. We aim to encourage studies that range from structure to function, from the molecular level through to the whole organism level in single species. The journal welcomes studies that elucidate the interactions between individual mammals within and between species, and how individuals, populations, and species interact with, and potentially effect or modify, their environment. Studies that augment our understanding of the evolution of mammals, their phylogenetic relationships, and how lineages, species, or specific parts of species, evolved are of crucial importance for our overall understanding of the mammals. The journal is divided into four sections: (1) “Nervous System and Cognate Behaviors”, incorporating studies of the structure and mechanisms of how animals perceive, respond to, think about, and act in response to relevant information both from within and without their bodies. (2) “Physiology and Whole Organism Ethology”, encourages studies that encompass the biochemistry and physiology of single cells through to organs, whole organisms, and how organisms interact with environments at both individual and population levels. (3) “Evolution, Anatomy and the Palaeosciences”, provides a platform for describing phylogenetic information and theoretical aspects of the evolutionary process, as well as anatomical and evolutionary descriptions of extant and extinct mammals, including the reptile-like mammals that gave rise to our class. (4) “Life History and Conservation”, covers all the traditional fields of mammalian zoology, how mammals integrate with the environment or the ecosystem they inhabit, zoonotic diseases, and how this information, and that from the other sections, can be used to develop strategic conservation plans for both individual species and ecosystems.

Frontiers in Mammal Science invites the submission of rigorous scientific manuscripts, particularly encouraging basic, or curiosity-driven, research, while maintaining a focus on the applicability of this research to address problems regarding the conservation of mammals across the globe and mitigating the deleterious effects of human activities on our nearest vertebrate relatives.