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University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences