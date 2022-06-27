peter ungar
University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Tulsa
Tulsa, United States
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, United States
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Oregon
Eugene, United States
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of A Coruña
A Coruña, Spain
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
New York Institute of Technology
Old Westbury, United States
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Environmental Futures Research Institute, Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences