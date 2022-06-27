paul manger
University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Mammal Science
Cajal Institute, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Nervous System and Cognate Behaviors
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Specialty Chief Editor
Life History and Conservation
State University of Rio Grande do Norte
Natal RN, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Nervous System and Cognate Behaviors
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Specialty Chief Editor
Life History and Conservation
School of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Cascadia Research Collective
Olympia, United States
Associate Editor
Life History and Conservation
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Life History and Conservation
University of Tulsa
Tulsa, United States
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Associate Editor
Nervous System and Cognate Behaviors
Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Canterbury
Christchurch, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Life History and Conservation