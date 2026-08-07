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40 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 17 Sep 2025

Parasitological evaluation of the neotropical otter Lontra longicaudis and the giant otter Pteronura brasiliensis: swimming in little-known waters before it is too late

in Life History and Conservation

  • Patricia Parreira Perin
  • Caroline Leuchtenberger
  • Mariana Malzoni Furtado
  • Livia de Almeida Rodrigues
  • Grazielle Soresini
  • Nathalie Foerster
  • Guilherme Mourão
  • Wilson Junior Oliveira
  • Talita Oliveira Mendonça
  • Carmen Andrea Arias-Pacheco
Frontiers in Mammal Science
doi 10.3389/fmamm.2025.1678138
  • 2,581 views