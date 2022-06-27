josep antoni alcover
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Rio de Janeiro State University
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Senckenberg Research Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment (S-HEP)
Tübingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Interdisciplinary Center for Archaeology and Evolution of Human Behaviour, University of Algarve
Faro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Duke University
Durham, United States
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Departamento de Zoologia, Instituto de Ciências Biológica, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Université de Bourgogne
Dijon, France
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Reedley College
Reedley, United States
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Fundación Miguel Lillo
San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Chattanooga, United States
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Wroclaw University of Environmental and Life Sciences
Wrocław, Poland
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences
Instituto Universitario de Xeoloxía, Universidade da Coruña
A Coruña, Spain
Community Reviewer
Evolution, Anatomy and the Paleosciences