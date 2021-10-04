Scope

The Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of mammalian behavior and physiology.

Led by Dr. Michael Scantlebury from the School of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Queen's University Belfast, the Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology section welcomes submissions in various domains of mammal science, which connect the understanding of how mammals adapt and interact with their environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations to varying and extreme environments

animal energetics

behavioral and physiological responses to disease

behavioral ecology and physiology

chronobiology

conservation physiology

developmental and reproductive physiology and ethology

ecotoxicology

gut microbiome and behavioral and physiological impacts of gut-brain interactions

movement ecology

responses to stress

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about behavioral and physiological processes in mammals, with an emphasis on multidisciplinary research that encompasses two or more of the listed areas.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mammal science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.