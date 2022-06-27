michael scantlebury
School of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
Czech University of Life Sciences Prague
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
University of California, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, United States
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
Northwest Fisheries Science Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
Seattle, United States
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology
Liverpool John Moores University
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physiology and the Whole Organism Ethology