om v. singh
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
Toscana Gabriele Monasterio Foundation
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, MAHE
Manipal, India
Community Reviewer
Medtech Data Analytics
Hamad Medical Corporation
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Regenerative Technologies
National Research Council Institute of Science and Technology for Ceramics
Faenza (RA), Italy
Community Reviewer
Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Keele University
Keele, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Regenerative Technologies
University of Massachusetts Medical School
Worcester, United States
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Syreon Research Institute
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Regulatory Affairs
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Community Reviewer
Medtech Data Analytics
Bibliotheca Alexandrina
Alexandria, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Pharmaceutical Innovation
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices
King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC)
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Regenerative Technologies