Scope

The Animal Models in Medical Translation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the utilization of animal models to promote the continued rapid and impactful development and testing of novel medical technologies.

Led by Dr. Philip Peplow from Otago Medical School, University of Otago, the Animal Models in Medical Translation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of animal model research, which contribute to the advancement of medical technology and its application in human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioscaffolds

cell culture and molecular studies

cytokines

gene therapy

growth factors

immunomodulatory agents

nanoparticles

response to medical technology treatment (such as testing pace makers, stents, nanoparticles for drug delivery, AI technologies, prosthetics)

stem cells

transgenic mouse models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the use of animal models in the development and testing of medical technologies, with a focus on their application in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, as well as drug delivery, regenerative technologies, and other innovative measures.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The section will focus on use of established and new animal models in relation to the development of new and existing medical technologies. Studies that address the use of animal models for assessing pathomechanisms and signaling pathways in disease alone or gene and pharmacological therapies alone are out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal model research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.