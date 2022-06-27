giacomo bianchi
Toscana Gabriele Monasterio Foundation
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Toscana Gabriele Monasterio Foundation
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
School of Public Health, Harvard University
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Unemployed
Chennai, India
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Gabriele Monasterio Tuscany Foundation (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC)
Ispra, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Brno University of Technology
Brno, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
PolitoBIOMed Lab, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin
Torino, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiovascular Medtech