Scope

The Regenerative Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of regenerative medicine and technology.

Led by Prof. Gwendolen Clair Reilly from The University of Sheffield, the Regenerative Technologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of regenerative medicine, which aim to accelerate the translation of regenerative therapies to clinical applications and the market.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in approaches in regenerative technology policy and regulations

bioprinting technologies for construction of multi-cellular/multi-material tissues

clinical applications of regenerative technologies

novel therapeutic tissue repair devices

quantitative and qualitative engineering tools for understanding cell/tissue behavior

regenerative technologies for therapeutics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes and applications of regenerative technologies in medicine and healthcare.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

Reports dealing with basic cell and molecular biology, the advances in bioengineering and nanotechnology, including improvements in diagnostic tools and imaging of cells, tissues and organs do not fall within the scope of this section and should submitted to Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. Studies purely focusing on the design and engineering aspects of regenerative technologies should be submitted to Frontiers in Medical Engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of regenerative medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.