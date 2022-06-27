Main content

Specialty chief editor sarah harriet cartmell Faculty of Science and Engineering, The University of Manchester Manchester , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Regenerative Technologies

Scope The Regenerative Technologies section of Frontiers in Medical Technology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of regenerative technology approaches, an important branch of medical technologies that examines phenomena resulting from cellular, biochemical and physical stimulus driving effects. Regenerative technology plays an integral role in modern science and engineering and this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas such as gene/cell therapies, genome editing, and tissue engineered products; their translation & clinical application; and regulatory frameworks for approval. Research efforts within this area aim to accelerate the translation of regenerative medicines to the clinic and market, through assessing ethical, regulatory and technical considerations. Keywords: stem cell therapies, tissue repair, tissue engineering, biomaterials/materials engineering, regulatory framework, translation, tissue and organ replacement Topics covered: • Regenerative technologies for therapeutics • Clinical applications of regenerative technologies • Quantitative and qualitative engineering tools for understanding cell/tissue behavior • Bioprinting technologies for construction of multi-cellular/multi-material tissues • Novel therapeutic tissue repair devices • Advances in approaches in regenerative technology policy and regulations All studies must contribute insights into regenerative technology processes. Reports dealing with basic cell and molecular biology, the advances in bioengineering and nanotechnology, including improvements in diagnostic tools and imaging of cells, tissues and organs do not fall within the scope of this section and as such, articles that fall into this remit can be submitted to our sister Journal, Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. Frontiers in Medical Technology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med. Technol.

Abbreviation fmedt

Electronic ISSN 2673-3129

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Regenerative Technologies welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Regenerative Technologies, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

