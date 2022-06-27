Mission & scope

Frontiers in Medicine publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research linking basic research to clinical practice and patient care, as well as translating scientific advances into new therapies and diagnostic tools. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

In addition to papers that provide a link between basic research and clinical practice, a particular emphasis is given to studies that are directly relevant to patient care. In this spirit, the journal publishes the latest research results and medical knowledge that facilitate the translation of scientific advances into new therapies or diagnostic tools. The full listing of the Specialty Sections represented by Frontiers in Medicine is as listed below. As well as the established medical disciplines, Frontiers in Medicine is launching new sections that together will facilitate

- the use of patient-reported outcomes under real world conditions

- the exploitation of big data and the use of novel information and communication tools in the assessment of new medicines

- the scientific bases for guidelines and decisions from regulatory authorities

- access to medicinal products and medical devices worldwide

- addressing the grand health challenges around the world

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Medicine that have been conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulations and the Declaration of Helsinki. Ethics committee approval and informed patient consent are required for studies involving human subjects. Ethics committee approval is also needed for studies involving animals. Phase I - Phase IV clinical trials submitted for publication in Frontiers in Medicine must have been registered with an appropriate public trials registry at the time or before the first patient enrolment. The information on the clinical trial registration (Unique Identifier and URL) must be included in the abstract. Authors are required to disclose all apparent or potential conflicts of interest according to the ICMJE guidelines and those of Frontiers. Frontiers endeavors to follow the guidelines and best practice recommendations published by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). Authors should refer to the author guidelines for full details.

In light of the high volume of submissions that we are experiencing at this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic please note that manuscripts in revision may experience delays. We are doing our best to ensure a rapid dissemination of your findings. We thank you for your understanding. For any question about the peer review status of your manuscript please email the editorial office at medicine.editorial.office@frontiersin.org.