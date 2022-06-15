Mission & scope

Frontiers in Medicine is a broad-scope, multidisciplinary journal covering all established medical disciplines to improve clinical practice and patient care.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Michel Goldman (Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium), Frontiers in Medicine is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Web of Science (SCIE), and Scopus, among others, and welcomes basic and clinical medical research that facilitate the translation of scientific advances into new therapies or diagnostic tools. Topics include, but are not limited to:

dermatology

family medicine and primary care

gastroenterology

gene and cell therapy

geriatric medicine

healthcare professions education

hematology

hepatobiliary diseases

infectious diseases: pathogenesis and therapy

intensive care medicine and anesthesiology

nephrology

medical imaging and nuclear medicine

obstetrics and gynecology

ophthalmology

pathology

precision medicine

respiratory Medicine

regulatory science

rheumatology

translational medicine

urological disorders

In addition to papers that provide a link between basic research and clinical practice, a particular emphasis is given to studies that are directly relevant to patient care.

As well as the established medical disciplines, Frontiers in Medicine aims to publish research that will facilitate:

access to medicinal products and medical devices worldwide

addressing the grand health challenges around the world

the exploitation of big data and the use of novel information and communication tools in the assessment of new medicines

the scientific bases for guidelines and decisions from regulatory authorities

the use of patient-reported outcomes under real world conditions.

All studies must contribute insights into the field of medicine. Papers which do not primarily focus on a medical discipline are not suitable for publication in this journal. Manuscripts that focus solely on the molecular or cellular mechanisms of diseases without a foundation in clinical medicine are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that are purely descriptive or observational, without a clear hypothesis or mechanistic investigation, are not within the scope of this journal. Research that is primarily epidemiological or public health-oriented, without a foundation in the pathophysiology or treatment of disease, is also not appropriate for this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field of medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Ethics Statement:

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Medicine that have been conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulations and the Declaration of Helsinki. Ethics committee approval and informed patient consent are required for studies involving human subjects. Ethics committee approval is also needed for studies involving animals. Phase I - Phase IV clinical trials submitted for publication in Frontiers in Medicine must have been registered with an appropriate public trials registry at the time or before the first patient enrolment. The information on the clinical trial registration (Unique Identifier and URL) must be included in the abstract. Authors are required to disclose all apparent or potential conflicts of interest according to the ICMJE guidelines and those of Frontiers.

Frontiers endeavors to follow the guidelines and best practice recommendations published by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). Authors should refer to the author guidelines for full details.