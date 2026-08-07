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Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
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Frontiers in Medicine will be attending AMEE 2026 in Vienna, Austria, from August 22nd to 26th - one of the most important conferences in the healthcare professions education calendar. Come and say hello at stand 77 in the exhibition hall!
Africa’s WHO rehabilitation strategy promises to close a 63% access gap—but if doctors never learn about rehab, who will deliver it? Dr. Ibrahim Npochinto Moumeni's paper exposes the curriculum crisis threatening to sink this landmark 5-pillar plan.
We are excited to announce that the impact factor of Frontiers in Medicine has increased to 3.6 (Q1 journal). This is a reflection of the excellent work being done by our editors & reviewers to ensure that the journal is a hub for high-quality research.
AI and digital tools are transforming obstetrics and gynecology - faster diagnosis, sharper evidence - but also raise questions about reliability and scholarly integrity. This Topic aims to set out principles for responsible AI use, from bench to bedside.
Adding one imaging tool to skin checks could lead to earlier detection of melanoma, including significantly more in situ and early invasive cases. A study in Germany shows how confocal microscopy could reshape melanoma screening.
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Dermatology
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Dermatology
New York University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Dermatology
University of Alberta Division of Dermatology
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Associate Editor
Dermatology