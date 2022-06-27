Scope

The traditional definition of dermatology as a discipline concerned with the diseases of the skin does it an injustice. Sexually transmitted diseases, wound care and phlebology have traditionally been within the scope of dermatology in many countries. Recently, we come to realize that skin is the largest immunologically active organ in the human body and skin inflammation has profound effect on other tissues and organs, in particular the cardiovascular, endocrine and the central nervous system. The reverse is also true and many systemic diseases have cutaneous manifestations. Psychodermatology is concerned with the mutual interaction between mind and the skin. Thus dermatology is deeply rooted in general medicine and skin diseases cannot be fully understood without reference to other medical subspecialties.

The mission of the dermatology section of Frontiers in Medicine is to publish the latest research and conceptual advancements aligned with this broad definition of dermatology. We welcome all types of research: basic, translational, and clinical. The scope of the section is broad, including skin physiology and biochemistry, immunodermatology, dermatopathology, clinical dermatology, cancer research, photobiology, environmental dermatology, non-invasive skin measurements, cosmetic dermatology, dermatological surgery, teledermatology, dermatoepidemiology, and psychodermatology. We also cover aspects of life quality, health economics, preventive medicine, public health and medical education related to skin or sexually transmitted diseases. We consider all types of contributions: original research papers, reviews, clinical trials, case studies and observations. To be at the cutting-edge of dermatological research we also welcome submissions of preliminary research articles, hypotheses and research protocols. To emphasize the importance of reproducible findings, we welcome studies that confirm and support recently published findings; even more importantly, we also welcome studies that present evidence against established paradigms.

We are committed to timely, interactive and fair peer review and our editors collaborate with authors to improve understanding and impact of the paper. We accept all papers that are methodologically sound, even if they show negative data. Frontiers in Medicine applies the same publishing philosophy as all Frontiers journals in that we believe the ultimate judgment of impact and importance of the scientific paper is best left to the readers rather than the reviewers and editors.