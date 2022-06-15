Scope

The Dermatology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of skin and related diseases.

Led by Prof. Robert Gniadecki from the University of Alberta, the Dermatology specialty welcomes submissions which synthesise basic, clinical and translational research across the complex array of interactions that the body’s largest organ has with all elements of physical and mental health.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

cosmetic dermatology & dermatological surgery

dermatopathology & dermatoepidemiology

environmental dermatology

immunodermatology

non-invasive skin measurements

photobiology

phlebology

psychodermatology

sexually transmitted diseases

skin cancer research

skin physiology and biochemistry

teledermatology

wound care

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Dermatology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.