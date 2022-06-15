Scope

The Family Medicine and Primary Care section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that matters for all patients and populations around the globe.

Led by Prof. Arch Mainous III from the University of Florida, the Family Medicine and Primary Care specialty welcomes submissions relating to all primary care professions, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes for individuals and communities.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

application of prior knowledge of patients and their social and family situation

balancing the benefits and risks of medical technology

determinants of health in communities and populations

early diagnosis and evolution of signs and symptoms

functioning of health care systems and potential improvements

influence of primary health care values on individual and community health

integrated care based on a professional relation of trust

management of prevalent health problems in primary health care populations

multidisciplinary collaborations across primary care professions (including nurses, midwifes, physiotherapists, occupational health officers, community pharmacists, allied health professionals)

person centeredness and patients’ individual experiences: the bio-psycho-social interrelatedness of cognitions, worries, fears & values

reviews of patients and their illness and disease over time

timing of additional testing against the background of test reliability (false positive and negative test results)

under-treatment and medicalization/over-treatment

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Manuscripts relating to Alternative and Complementary medicine must show a clear relevance to the Primary Care field and should clearly state the mechanisms underlying the preventive or therapeutic effect.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the fields of Family Medicine and Primary Care to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.