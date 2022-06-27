angel lanas
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Gastroenterology
Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Internal Medicine, University Hospital of Patras
Patras, Greece
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)
Heidelberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Shiga University of Medical Science
Otsu, Japan
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Department of Pathology, The University of Michigan Medical School
Ann Arbor, MI, United States
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
University of Nevada, Reno
Reno, United States
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Dell Medical School, The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, United States
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
University of East Anglia
Norwich, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Department of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Department of Internal Medicine, University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Section,Promise, University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology