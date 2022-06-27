angel lanas
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza , Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Gastroenterology
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza , Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Gastroenterology
University Hospital La Paz
La Paz , Spain
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Unit, IRCCS Policlinico Sant'Orsola
Bologna , Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)
Chandigarh , India
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Institut de Recerca Biomèdica August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS)
Barcelona , Spain
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education And Research (IPGMER)
Kolkata , India
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Tehran , Iran
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
University of Bonn
Bonn , Germany
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Health Research Institute of Aragon (IIS Aragon)
Zaragoza , Spain
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Department of Internal Medicine, University of Szeged
Szeged , Hungary
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta , Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta , Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Institut de Recerca Biomèdica August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS)
Barcelona , Spain
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Osaka City University
Osaka , Japan
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology
Institute Foundation G.Giglio
Cefalù , Italy
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology