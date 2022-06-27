Scope

Intensive care medicine and anesthesiology are the integral parts of patient care contiuum in the field of acute care medicine and surgery spanning from pre-operative risk assessment to intra-operative management all the way to long-term outcomes after hospital discharge.

This multidisciplinary field aims on providing the best support to patients in acute, subacute, and critical conditions. Its scope covers multiple disciplines including anesthesiology, surgery, neurology, transplantation, nephrology, infectious diseases, pain medicine, perioperative medicine, epidemiology, and healthcare economy.

Anesthesiologists historically did oversee the well-being of the patients undergoing surgical procedures and other interventions by providing pain management, alterations in consciousness, and resuscitation. This field has formed the basis for success of surgical fields in the past century and now continues to expand its scope to the field of critical care medicine by bridging various specialties in medicine and surgery.

Therefore, the Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology section of Frontiers in Medicine invites a broad base of basic, translational, and clinical research in the field of critical patient care, anesthesiology, pain and periooperative medicine, epidemiology, healthcare economy and encourages novel approaches in education. We aim to share the collective knowledge in an open platform with the goal of providing a unique venue for researchers, clinicians, and educators to publish articles that promote best practice, identify new areas for research and development, and contribute to the growth of the discipline. We believe that multidisciplinary interaction is paramount for providing the best care and breaking the boundaries between disciplines to provide an even better care for our patients, through research, education, policy and implementation, and advocacy. The Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology section aims to publish the latest research in the field in an expedient fashion and to widely disseminate the findings published in an open access format.