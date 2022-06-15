Scope

The Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances patient care for those with acute, subacute, and critical conditions.

Led by Prof. Ata Murat Kaynar from the University of Pittsburgh, and Dr Zhongheng Zhang from Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, the Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology specialty welcomes submissions which bridge diverse medical and surgical specialties to improve patient outcomes from pre-operative risk assessments and intra-operative management, to long-term outcomes following hospital discharge.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

anesthesiology for surgery and transplantation

critical patient care

epidemiology

healthcare economy, policy and education

pain and periooperative medicine

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hematology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.