ata murat kaynar
School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Department of Emergency Medicine, Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital
Hangzhou, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Policlinico Paolo Giaccone
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Haga Hospital
The Hague, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Hospital Universitario Río Hortega
Valladolid, Spain
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Department of Anesthesiology, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University
Bangkok noi, Thailand
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Department of Health Sciences, University Magna Graecia of Catanzaro
Catanzaro, Italy
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
University Hospital of Modena
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Charles University
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Dr. Behçet Uz Çocuk Hastalıkları Hastanesi
Izmir, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Shanghai General Hospital
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Marmara University
Kadikoy, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology