Scope

The Obstetrics and Gynecology specialty section of Frontiers in Medicine will encompass the full spectrum of Obstetrics and Gynecology research and innovation. We welcome submissions from the clinical, basic, and translational research spheres in all subspecialities of Obstetrics and Gynecology. We aim to publish rigorously peer-reviewed original research, narrative and systematic reviews and meta-analyses, opinions and letters to the editor, and case series, which will have significant interest for the practice of Obstetrics and Gynecology and for research in our field going forward. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Investigations of mechanisms of disease

• Treatments, and outcomes of obstetric and gynecological disorders

• Imaging modalities throughout obstetric and gynecological care

• Fertility and assisted reproduction

• All aspects of prenatal diagnosis

• Encompassing genomic analyses of parents and offspring

• Risk assessment and genetic counseling from preimplantation through pregnancy, and fetal anatomic evaluation

• Fetal and intrapartum interventional therapies

• The development of prediction models to prevent diseases and complications at all life stages

• Improving obstetric outcomes and the perinatal health of parturients and neonates

• Sexual and reproductive health and wellness across the spectrum of human gender and sexuality at all life stages

We believe that the open sharing of research is the key to advancing individual and population health and the practice of Obstetrics and Gynecology worldwide, through the accrual and dissemination of knowledge.