Scope

The Obstetrics and Gynecology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that makes sexual and reproductive wellness across the spectrum of human gender a reality.

Led by Prof. Simcha Yagel from Hadassah Medical Center, with the support of Sarah Cohen, the Obstetrics and Gynecology specialty welcomes submissions which synthesise basic, clinical and translational research to create advances across the fields of obstetrics, gynecology, oncology, fertility and related imaging.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

all aspects of prenatal diagnosis

encompassing genomic analyses of parents and offspring

fertility and assisted reproduction

imaging modalities throughout obstetric and gynecological care

investigations of disease mechanisms

risk assessment and genetic counseling from preimplantation through pregnancy, and fetal anatomic evaluation

the development of prediction models to prevent diseases and complications at all life stages

treatments and outcomes of obstetric and gynecological disorders

fetal and intrapartum interventional therapies

improving obstetric outcomes and the perinatal health of parturients and neonates

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the fields of Obstetrics and Gynecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.