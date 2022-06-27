simcha yagel
Hadassah Medical Center
Jerusalem, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Galveston, United States
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Institute of Rural Health in Lublin
Lublin, Poland
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
MIN CHEN
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
The University of Hong Kong
Pokfulam, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Hadassah Medical Center
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
San Matteo Hospital Foundation (IRCCS)
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Dipartimento di Scienze mediche e biologiche, Università degli Studi di Udine
Udine, Italy
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Faculty of Medicine. Mugla University
Muğla, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ospedale Sant'anna Di Torino
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Department of Maternal, Child and Urological Sciences, Umberto 1 Hospital
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Hadassah Medical Center
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
Obstetrics and Gynecology