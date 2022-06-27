jodhbir mehta
Singapore National Eye Center
Singapore, Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Ophthalmology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Division of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine, Miguel Hernández University
Elche, Spain
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
L V Prasad Eye Institute
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Department of Ophthalmology, Xiang'an Hospital, Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
IRCCS Ca 'Granda Foundation Maggiore Policlinico Hospital
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Flinders University
Adelaide, Australia
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Affiliated Eye Hospital to Wenzhou Medical University
Wenzhou, China
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Nanjing University of Science and Technology
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology
Singapore National Eye Center
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Ophthalmology