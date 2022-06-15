Scope

The Regulatory Science section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research which updates and holds to account the regulatory requirements for the development of pharmaceutical medicine, patient treatments and medical devices.

Led by Prof. Beatriz Lima from Universidade de Lisboa, the Regulatory Science specialty welcomes submissions that advance policy tools and regulatory standards, enabling faster development of new efficacious and safe medicines and health products, and effective access to innovation including strategies on health promotion and disease prevention and mitigation. Regulatory Science must account and maximize the efficiency and accuracy of decisions made by regulatory authorities, for the protection of the general public.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

advancements in human genome decoding and targeted molecule design

collaboration among stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, academia, regulatory agencies, health institutions, and health technology systems

development of policy tools and regulatory standards

integration of patient information, such as electronic health records

innovative designs for preclinical studies and clinical trials

modeling and simulation capabilities for preclinical and clinical studies

strategies for early anticipation of cost-effective use of innovative medicines

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Regulatory Science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.