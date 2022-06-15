(Previously Responsible for the Clinic for the Diagnosis and Management of Osteoarthritis of the Rheumatology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Senese)

Scope

Rheumatology section led by Dr Antonella Fioravanti, Independent Researcher, previously Responsible for the Clinic for the Diagnosis and Management of Degenerative Rheumatic Diseases, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Senese, Policlinico Le Scotte, Siena, Italy. Also with the support of Dr. Maria Chiara Maccarone, Assistant Professor who works in University of Padua, Italy. The Rheumatology section welcomes submissions providing new insights into the epidemiology, pathophysiology, clinical features, and therapeutic approaches of rheumatological disorders.

In addition, topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Epidemiological and social aspects of musculoskeletal diseases

Insights and challenges in discovering new biomarkers

The role of epigenetics in rheumatic diseases

Sex/gender differences in inflammatory, autoimmune and degenerative rheumatic diseases

The emerging role of the microbiome in inflammatory, autoimmune and degenerative rheumatic diseases

Associated comorbidities (cardiovascular, obesity, diabetes, thyroid diseases etc.

Mental health disorders (sleep, anxiety, depression, etc.) in rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases

Onco-rheumatology and immuno-oncology

Changes and challenges in chronic pain

Rehabilitation, complementary and alternative therapies for musculoskeletal diseases

Rehabilitation for musculoskeletal conditions

Water and land-based rehabilitation

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Rheumatology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.