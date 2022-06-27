Main content

Scope In the past few decades, we witnessed a revolution in the care of patients with rheumatic conditions. A better understanding of the physiopathology of this heterogeneous group of diseases paved the way for novel treatments and more aggressive treatment strategies. Particularly for inflammatory rheumatic diseases, remission became the treatment goal. Nevertheless, most patients with chronic joint inflammatory conditions still suffer from a disease that is debilitating and unremitting, as only few patients attain sustained remission. In addition, pathologies such as scleroderma and osteoarthritis still lack true disease-modifying treatments. Finally, the management of common diseases, such as osteoporosis, back pain and periarticular soft tissue conditions, remains an open field for the development of new evidence-based treatment strategies. Therefore, despite noticeable progress, rheumatology is still a medical area with many ongoing challenges. Contrary to other fields of medicine, such as cardiology or oncology, early diagnostic and prognostic markers and predictors of treatment response are lacking in rheumatology. Stratification of patients and treatment profiling remains distant from rheumatology daily practice. Rheumatology has to find its way through various aspects of research that would lead to the eventual adaptation of a precision medicine approach for treating patients with rheumatic disorders. The rheumatology specialty section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes the latest insights in the mechanisms of disease, new biomarkers, clinical epidemiology and new treatment perspectives of rheumatic diseases, with the aim of helping clinical rheumatologists to achieve better patients’ individual outcomes. We also promote basic, translational and clinical research, engaging clinicians and scientists in the common goal of expanding the frontiers of knowledge in rheumatology. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

