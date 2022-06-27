antonella fioravanti
(Previously Responsible for the Clinic for the Diagnosis and Management of Osteoarthritis of the Rheumatology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Senese)
Siena, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Rheumatology
School of Medicine, Marmara University
Maltepe, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Menzies Institute for Medical Research, College of Health and Medicine, University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
KK Women's and Children's Hospital
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
University Medical Centre Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences, School of Medicine, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Center of Experimental Medicine, Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS)
Bratislava, Slovakia
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Department of Rheumatology, Hospital Universitario Marqués de Valdecilla; Immunology Group, Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Marqués de Valdecilla (IDIVAL)
Santander, Spain
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Pomeranian Medical University
Szczecin, Poland
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Department of Medicne, Surgery and Neuroscience, University of Siena
Siena, Italy
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Hospital Clinico San Carlos Servicio de Reumatología
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Rheumatology
Comprehensive Health Research Center, New University of Lisbon
Lisboa, Portugal
Associate Editor
Rheumatology