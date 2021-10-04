Scope

The Host and Microbe Associations section is committed to publishing research that focuses on the intricate relationships between microbiomes and their hosts, and their potential applications in various fields.

Under the guidance of Dr. Susana Fuentes from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (Netherlands), the Host and Microbe Associations section encourages submissions that delve into the numerous aspects of microbiome research, aiming to uncover the underlying mechanisms and potential applications of these complex interactions.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

description and applications of model systems (e.g., cell-based, plant, insects) and tools to study the interplay of host and microbe interactions

distal impacts of microbiomes within a host (e.g., gut-brain axis)

dynamics of host and microbiome interactions throughout different life stages of the host

establishment and interplay of microbiomes and the host immune/defense system, including cross-talk with individual strains

potential applications of microbiomes (derived products) for host health, including synthetic communities, pre and probiotics

targeted strategies for microbiome modulation and impact on host

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of host and microbe associations, shedding light on the potential applications and implications of these interactions in diverse fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of host and microbe associations, dynamics of host and microbiome interactions, establishment and interplay of microbiomes and the host immune system, potential applications of microbiomes for host health, targeted strategies for microbiome modulation, and description and applications of model systems in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Host and Microbe Associations section does not consider submissions focusing solely on blood analysis, inflammation, or essential mechanisms without a fundamental basis in host-microbe interactions. However, studies that incorporate these topics as part of a broader investigation into the relationship between hosts and their associated microbes are welcome. The section aims to maintain a focus on the intricate relationships between microbiomes and their hosts, and their potential applications in various fields, in line with the SDG goals of promoting good health and well-being, and preserving life on land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Host and Microbe Associations to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.