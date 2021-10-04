Scope

The Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex interactions between diet, metabolism, and the microbiome in humans and animals.

Led by Dr. Franck Carbonero from Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane, the Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbiome research, which explore the connections between dietary components, microorganisms, and host genetics and cellular processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diet/nutrient impacts on human or animal microbiome composition and function

microbial metabolism of diet-derived compounds or host metabolites that impact nutrition/metabolism (e.g., bile acids, endocannabinoids, hormones)

microbiome influences on nutrient absorption/bioavailability

studies on the interplay between nutrition, microbiome and genetics (metagenomics, transcriptomics and epigenetics)

trophic interactions within host-associated microbiomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between nutrition, metabolism, and the microbiome, and their implications for human and animal health. While the majority of submissions are expected to focus on the gut microbiome, research on other microbiomes impacted by diet or affecting host nutrient status and metabolism, such as oral, urogenital, and breastmilk microbiomes, will also be considered.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the nutrition, metabolism, and the microbiome research in relation to SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the interplay between nutrition, metabolism, and the gut microbiota. Studies that primarily address unrelated topics, such as clinical treatments or non-microbial physiological processes, are outside the scope of this section. However, research on environmental factors that have a foundation in nutrition, metabolism, or the microbiome will be considered, as they may contribute to our understanding of the complex interactions between diet, metabolism, and the microbiome in relation to human and animal health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiome research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.