franck carbonero
Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane
Spokane, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Paterna, Spain
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
University of Benin
Benin, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Centro de Biotecnologia e Química Fina, Escola Superior de Biotecnologia, Universidade Católica Portuguesa
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
INSERM UMRS1269 Nutrition et obésités (nutriomique)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
H&H Group
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Facultad De Ciencias Químico Biológicas, Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa
Culiacán, Mexico
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Florida State University
Tallahassee, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
MicroViable Therapeutics SL
Gijon, Spain
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
Hannover, Germany
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome