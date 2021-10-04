Scope

The Omics Approaches section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of microbiome dynamics through multi-omics techniques.

Led by Dr. Robert Beiko from Dalhousie University, the Omics Approaches section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microbiomics, which aim to enhance the development, assessment, and re-assessment of new techniques and analytical tools.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

critical evaluations of existing tools that yield novel insights and potential re-evaluation of current best practices

innovative analyses that generate new knowledge and reconsider conclusions from one or more previously published datasets

insightful reviews of the current state of multi-omic and bioinformatic analysis of the microbiome

novel experimental, statistical, and computational techniques across the field of microbiomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of multi-omics techniques in the study of microbiomes. Authors are encouraged to include as much information as necessary to help reviewers and other researchers reproduce the analyses described in the paper, such as documentation, workflows, scripts, data files, and intermediate results. Additionally, submissions introducing new software must include a link to a stable repository where source code can be accessed and retrieved, along with compatibility information and a minimal test dataset with expected outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.