Mission & scope

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that aims to identify key molecules underlying the structure, design and function of the brain across all levels. Field Chief Editors Robert J. Harvey at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, and Jochen C. Meier at the Technische Universitat Braunschweig, Germany, are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience is devoted to identifying key molecules, as well as their functions and interactions, that underlie the structure, design and function of the brain across all levels. This journal encompasses synaptic and cellular proteins, coding and non-coding RNA, and molecular mechanisms regulating cellular and dendritic RNA translation. In recent years, a plethora of new cellular and synaptic players have been identified from reduced systems, such as neuronal cultures, but the relevance of these molecules in terms of cellular and synaptic function and plasticity in the living brain and its circuits has not been validated. The effects of spine growth and density observed using gene products identified from in vitro work are frequently not reproduced in vivo. Our journal is particularly interested in studies on genetically engineered model organisms (C. elegans, Drosophila, mouse), in which alterations in key molecules underlying cellular and synaptic function and plasticity produce defined anatomical, physiological and behavioral changes. In the mouse, genetic alterations limited to particular neural circuits (olfactory bulb, motor cortex, cortical layers, hippocampal subfields, cerebellum), preferably regulated in time and on demand, are of special interest, as they sidestep potential compensatory developmental effects.