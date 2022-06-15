Mission & scope

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience is a PubMed Central, Scopus, and SCIE-indexed journal, that explores the brain's molecular structure, design, and function.

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience is led by Field Chief Editors Robert J. Harvey (University of the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia) and Jochen C. Meier (Technische Universitat Braunschweig, Germany). This multidisciplinary journal seeks to identify how key molecules function and interact to understand the brain's structure, design, and function across all levels. Topics of interest include:

brain disease mechanisms

coding and non-coding RNA

methods and model organisms

molecular mechanisms regulating cellular and dendritic RNA trafficking and translation

molecular signaling and pathways

neuroplasticity and development

pain mechanisms and modulators

synaptic and cellular proteins.

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience is particularly interested in submissions on human brain diseases, and genetically engineered model organisms – such as C. elegans, Drosophila, zebrafish, and rodents – in which alterations in key molecules underlying cellular and synaptic function and plasticity produce defined anatomical, physiological or behavioral changes. Research on genetic alterations in specific neural circuits (e.g., olfactory bulb, motor cortex, cortical layers, hippocampal subfields, cerebellum, brainstem, spinal cord) and compensatory or homeostatic mechanisms are of particular interest.

Equally important, the journal encourages submissions that advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 3: good health and well-being, promoting our biological understanding of brain health.

Manuscripts that focus on clinical practice, genetics, neurological function, cognitive function, and cell proliferation without a clear connection to molecular neuroscience are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies on complementary/alternative medicine, e.g., acupuncture/electroacupuncture will not be considered. Studies that do not provide novel insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying neurological processes are also out of scope. For example, research on stem cells or genetic causes of disease without a direct link to molecular neuroscience will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience is also committed to advancing research in the field of molecular neuroscience by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public to enable future scientific breakthroughs.

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Ethics statement

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience that have been conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulations and the Declaration of Helsinki. Ethics committee approval and informed patient consent are required for studies involving human subjects. Ethics committee approval is also needed for studies involving animals. Phase I - Phase IV clinical trials submitted for publication in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience must have been registered with an appropriate public trials registry at the time or before the first patient enrolment. The information on the clinical trial registration (Unique Identifier and URL) must be included in the abstract. Authors are required to disclose all apparent or potential conflicts of interest according to the ICMJE guidelines and those of Frontiers.

Frontiers endeavors to follow the guidelines and best practice recommendations published by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). Authors should refer to the author guidelines for full details.