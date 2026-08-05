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The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Pain Mechanisms and Modulators
School of Medicine, University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Pain Mechanisms and Modulators
University of Salamanca
Salamanca, Spain
Associate Editor
Pain Mechanisms and Modulators
German University in Cairo
New Cairo, Egypt
Associate Editor
Pain Mechanisms and Modulators