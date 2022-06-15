Mission & scope

Frontiers in Musculoskeletal Disorders is a multidisciplinary journal that delves into innovative approaches in the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of musculoskeletal diseases, while disseminating global solutions for their treatment.

Led by Field Chief Editor Annamaria Iagnocco from University of Turin, Frontiers in Musculoskeletal Disorders welcomes research contributions in various domains of musculoskeletal medicine, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries. Topics include, but are not limited to:

musculoskeletal diagnostic imaging techniques

osteoporosis

spine conditions

systemic inflammatory joint diseases

The journal's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being is evident in its focus on the understanding and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes for individuals affected by them. By disseminating global solutions for the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases, the journal supports the achievement of SDG 3's targets, such as reducing the global burden of non-communicable diseases and promoting research and development of new healthcare solutions.

Manuscripts unrelated to approaches in the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of musculoskeletal diseases, or those that do not align with the journal's focus on advancing research in musculoskeletal medicine will not be considered for publication.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to Frontiers' standards for research methodology policy for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Musculoskeletal Disorders is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of musculoskeletal medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.