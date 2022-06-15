Scope

The Musculoskeletal Diagnostic Imaging Techniques section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of imaging modalities for diagnosing musculoskeletal disorders.

Led by Dr. Yajun Ma from the University of California, San Diego, the Musculoskeletal Diagnostic Imaging Techniques section welcomes submissions in the various domains of musculoskeletal imaging, which contribute to the diagnosis and assessment of musculoskeletal diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence applications in musculoskeletal imaging

bone mineral density measurements using DXA (dual energy x-ray absorptiometry) and quantitative CT (QCT)

diagnostic imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound (US), radiography/x-ray imaging, nuclear medicine imaging (PET, SPECT), and image-guided interventions

focus on specific musculoskeletal disorders, including arthritis, inflammatory conditions, osteoporosis, pain, musculoskeletal tumors, sports-related injuries, trauma imaging, and hip and knee replacement imaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various diagnostic imaging strategies that facilitate the diagnosis of musculoskeletal diseases.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of musculoskeletal imaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.