Scope

The Osteoporosis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative strategies for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis and related conditions.

Led by Dr. Kenneth Saag from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, this section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bone health, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to improve patient outcomes and enhance public health.

Topics in the scope of this section include:

bone mineral density and bone quality

calcium and vitamin D for bone health and other effects

falls and fractures

pathophysiology of bone loss

postmenopausal osteoporosis

prevention of osteoporosis

sarcopenia

screening and diagnosis of osteoporosis

secondary osteoporosis

treatment for osteoporosis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis and related conditions, and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bone health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.