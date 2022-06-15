Scope

The Spine Conditions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing various spine-related disorders.

Led by Dr. Maryse Fortin from Concordia University, the Spine Conditions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of spine research, which connect scientific advancements to improved patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

axial spondyloarthritis

cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine problems

coccydynia

degenerative cervical myelopathy

degenerative disc disease

neck pain

sciatica

scoliosis

spinal cord injury

spinal fractures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the etiology, treatment, and functional outcomes of spine conditions, as well as innovative approaches and interdisciplinary collaborations in the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of spine-related disorders and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of spine research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.