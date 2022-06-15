Clinical and Research Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Campus Bio-Medico, Rome, Italy

Scope

The Systemic Inflammatory Joint Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding, diagnosing, and managing various systemic inflammatory joint diseases.

Led by Dr. Roberto Giacomelli from the Clinical and Research Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, Italy, the Systemic Inflammatory Joint Diseases section welcomes submissions in the various domains of rheumatology and clinical immunology, which connect interdisciplinary research and promote innovative approaches to disease mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ankylosing spondylitis

juvenile idiopathic arthritis

management of systemic inflammatory joint diseases

psoriatic arthritis

reactive arthritis

rheumatoid arthritis

treatment of systemic inflammatory joint diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, management, and treatment of systemic inflammatory joint diseases, ultimately aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, diagnosis, and management of systemic inflammatory joint diseases and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rheumatology and clinical immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.