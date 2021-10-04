Scope

The Biological Activities of Natural Products section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the investigation of natural products and their biological properties.

Led by Dr. Sylvia Urban from RMIT University, the Biological Activities of Natural Products section welcomes submissions in the various domains of natural product sciences, which connect the understanding of their structure, bioactivities, and applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of new technologies for the identification of natural products and their targets

chemotaxonomy and the use of secondary metabolites for chemotaxonomic identification

clinical, pharmacological, pharmacokinetic, and toxicological studies of specified secondary metabolites

in silico biological analysis accompanied with experimental validations

in vitro and in vivo biological assays of single molecules or complex compounds with clear bioindicator identification

metabolic regulation and identification of biosynthetic pathways

molecular mechanical characterization for insights into biological actions in terms of signaling pathways and molecular targets

plant tissue culture and their role in the production of biologically active natural products

protein biochemistry and proteomics focusing on the macromolecular structure of proteins, enzyme mechanisms, protein functions and targets, and proteomics

structure-activity relationship characterization of bioactive molecules and their targets

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure, bioactivities, and applications of natural products and their biological properties.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Biological Activities of Natural Products section does not consider research related to ethnopharmacology and its applications. However, studies focused on clinical, pharmacological, pharmacokinetic, and toxicological aspects of specified secondary metabolites are within the scope of this section. Research that does not emphasize the biological activities or mechanisms of natural products is considered outside the scope. Additionally, while the section does not specifically focus on clinical microbiology or the clinical aspects of microbial infections, diagnosis, or treatment, it does welcome submissions that investigate the molecular mechanical characterization for insights into biological actions in terms of signaling pathways and molecular targets.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of natural product sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.