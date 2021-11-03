Scope

The Biological Activities of Natural Products specialty section of Frontiers in Natural Products aims to publish original research articles or reviews that offer substantial and scholarly contributions to the area of natural products and their biological activities. It is envisaged that research published in this section will focus on the structure and bioactivities of secondary metabolites, biosynthesis, molecular biology, biochemistry, '-omics' studies, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence in natural product sciences, and computational biology approaches. The specific topics in the specialty section may include, but are not limited to:

• In vitro and in vivo biological assays of single molecules or complex compounds with clear bioindicator identification

• In silico biological analysis accompanied with experimental validations

• Molecular mechanical characterization for insights into biological actions in terms of signaling pathways and molecular targets

• Structure-activity relationship characterization of bioactive molecules and their targets

• Clinical, pharmacological, pharmacokinetic, and toxicological studies of specified secondary metabolites

• Protein biochemistry and proteomics focusing on the macromolecular structure of proteins, enzyme mechanisms, protein functions and targets, and proteomics

• Chemotaxonomy and the use of secondary metabolites for chemotaxonomic identification

• Metabolic regulation and identification of biosynthetic pathways

• Application of new technologies for the identification of natural products and their targets

• Plant tissue culture and their role in the production of biologically active natural products.

Frontiers in Natural Products does not publish research relating to ethnopharmacology and its applications.