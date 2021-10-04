Mission & scope

Frontiers in Natural Products is an innovative journal specializing in research across the breadth of the natural product sciences, especially the evolution, synthesis, and functions of natural products.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Tsong-Long Hwang (Chang Gung University of Science and Technology, Taiwan), this DOAJ indexed journal welcomes research on the isolation, purification, and characterisation of natural products.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

biological activities of natural products

informatics and computational methods

isolation and purification

natural product biosynthesis

structural and stereochemical analysis.

Submissions related to methods in natural product sciences and the computational methods used in the design and discovery of biologically active natural materials are encouraged.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being; and SDG 15: life on land.

Manuscripts relating to ethnopharmacology and its applications are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Natural Products is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.