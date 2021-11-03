Scope

The Informatics and Computational Methods specialty section of Frontiers in Natural Products publishes high-quality research that incorporates or advances the use of chemometrics and computational chemistry in the natural product sciences. These methods are useful for assessing and predicting the three-dimensional structures and biological activities of secondary metabolites, as well as statistically targeting these metabolites within crude extracts.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Molecular dynamics studies

• X-ray crystallography

• Stereochemical and conformational analysis and modelling

• Quantum mechanics for conformational analysis

• “Omics” approaches and physio-chemical profiling methods

• Molecular and neural networking

This section would not only be limited to in silico molecular dynamics studies, but would also encompass computational method development embedded in conformational analysis employing NMR and other spectroscopic methods. Studies presented in this section will also cover insights on the progress of translational applications of in silico studies with the evolving utilisation of chemometrics and informatics in natural products research. The employment of informatics in natural products research has progressed to current trends that include various “omics” approaches such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. All studies included within this section must contribute to the enhancement of the discovery of biologically active chemical scaffolds derived from natural sources. However, topics on bioassay-guided screening, chromatographic isolation, and structure elucidation of secondary metabolites will not fall under the scope of this specialty section except if the studies involve the development of computational methods that would augment the detection of target secondary metabolites.