Scope

The Informatics and Computational Methods section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing chemometrics and computational chemistry in natural product sciences.

Led by Dr. Ru Angelie Edrada-Ebel from the University of Strathclyde, the Informatics and Computational Methods section welcomes submissions in various domains of natural product sciences, which connect computational methods and informatics to enhance the discovery of biologically active chemical scaffolds derived from natural sources.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

conformational analysis and modeling

molecular and neural networking

molecular dynamics studies

omics approaches and physio-chemical profiling methods

quantum mechanics for conformational analysis

stereochemical analysis

x-ray crystallography

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of computational methods and informatics in natural product research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the informatics and computational methods in natural product sciences and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of natural product sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.